Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
SJ Res 54: A joint resolution relating to a national emergency declared by the President on February 15, 2019. Bill Passed - House (236-174); Nay
HR 3525: US Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act. Bill Passed - House (230-184); Nay
HR 1595: Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act of 2019. Bill Passed - House (321-103); Nay
HR 2203: Homeland Security Improvement Act. Bill Passed - House (230-194); Nay
H Res 576: Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives with respect to the whistleblower complaint of August 12, 2019, made to the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community. Bill Passed - House (421-0); Yea
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
HR 4378: Making continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2020, and for other purposes. Bill Passed - Senate (81-16); Yea
PN 1099: Nomination of Eugene Scalia as the Secretary of Labor. Senate (53-44); Yea
SJ Res 54: A joint resolution relating to a national emergency declared by the President on February 15, 2019. Bill Passed - Senate (54-41); Nay
PN 1099: Nomination of Eugene Scalia as the Secretary of Labor. Cloture Invoked - Senate (52-42); Yea
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
HR 4378: Making continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2020, and for other purposes. Bill Passed - Senate (81-16); Nay
PN 1099: Nomination of Eugene Scalia as the Secretary of Labor. Senate (53-44); Yea
SJ Res 54: A joint resolution relating to a national emergency declared by the President on February 15, 2019. Bill Passed - Senate (54-41); Nay
PN 1099: Nomination of Eugene Scalia as the Secretary of Labor. Cloture Invoked - Senate (52-42); Yea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.