Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 3877: Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (284-149); Yea
HR 549: Venezuela TPS Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (272-158); Nay
HR 3239: Humanitarian Standards for Individuals in Customs and Border Protection Custody Act. Bill Passed — House (233-195); Nay
HR 397: Rehabilitation for Multiemployer Pensions Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (264-169); Nay
H Res 246: Opposing Efforts to Delegitimize the State of Israel and The Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement Targeting Israel. Bill Passed — House (398-17); Yea
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
S J Res 36: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed transfer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kingdom of Spain, and the Italian Republic of certain defense articles and services. Veto Override Failed — Senate (45-40); Nay
S J Res 37: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of France of certain defense articles and services. Veto Override Failed — Senate (45-39); Nay
S J Res 38: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of certain defense articles and services. Veto Override Passed — Senate (46-41); Nay
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
S J Res 36: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed transfer to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Kingdom of Spain, and the Italian Republic of certain defense articles and services. Veto Override Failed — Senate (45-40); Did Not Vote
S J Res 37: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of France of certain defense articles and services. Veto Override Failed — Senate (45-39); Did Not Vote
S J Res 38: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed export to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of certain defense articles and services. Veto Override Passed — Senate (46-41); Nay
