Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 3624: Outsourcing Accountability Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (226-184); Nay
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
PN 110: Nomination of Andrew Bremberg to be the Representative of the United States of America to the Office of the United Nations. Senate (50-44); Yea
PN 110: Nomination of Andrew Bremberg to be the Representative of the United States of America to the Office of the United Nations. Cloture Invoked — Senate (50-43); Yea
SJ Res 53: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to "Repeal of the Clean Power Plan; Emission Guidelines for Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Existing Electric Utility Generating Units; Revisions to Emission Guidelines Implementing Regulations.” Bill Failed — Senate (41-53); Nay
SJ Res 54: A joint resolution relating to a national emergency declared by the President on February 15, 2019. Veto Override Failed — Senate (53-36); Did Not Vote
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
