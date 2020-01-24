VV students win blue ribbons

The work of three students from Valley View High School was recognized during the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Ag Mechanics Competition this week.
Sophomore Carson Esker Dugger was recognized in the Livestock Handling Equipment category. Sophomore Kaitlyn Evans won her ribbon for tractor/truck accessories and senior Dean Evans received his ribbon in ag machinery equipment.
The ag mechanics competition consists of metal welding projects, wood shop projects and tractor and farm equipment restorations. About 188 projects and 700 FFA and 4-H competitors entered from all over the state.
Blue ribbon recipients may advance to the next round of awards and all three also received awards during the second phase.
Grand champion showmanship overall went to Carson Esker Dugger.
Second place overall in Tractor/Truck Accessories went to Kaitlyn Evans.
Second place overall in ag machinery equipment went to Dean Evans, who also competed in the Texas M.A.D.E. scholarship competition and placed sixth out of 55 seniors.
