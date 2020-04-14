Beginning this week, meals for Valley View Independent School District will be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays only.
Children 18 years old and younger may pick up their meals at no cost from noon to 1 p.m. in the parking area north of the gymnasium at Valley View High School, 700 S. Frontage Road in Valley View, according to a VVISD post on social media.
Monday's distribution will include meals for Monday through Wednesday. Thursday's distribution will include meals for Thursday and Friday.
The change is to help minimize in-person contact, according to the post.
