VVISD recognizes employees

Valley View Elementary Principal Susan Smith received the highest staff award given by the school district after delaying her retirement to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Valley View Independent School District award acknowledges recipients who go above and beyond to help others, whether at school, at home or in the community. The award is given once in the fall semester and once in the spring semester.
The district also awarded staff service pins Tuesday, Aug. 11, and recognized retirees.
Recipients of service pins were as follows:
Elementary school
Five years: Kay Roane, Jessica Wyrick
15 years: Daniel Gibson, Erick Rojas
30 years: Laura Spragg
35 years: Phyllis Moon
Middle school
20 years: Janene Gaylord
30 years: Debra West
High school
15 years: James Anthony, Jana Hickman
25 years: Leslie Bell
Bus/maintenance/custodial
Five years: Rosa Dominguez, Danny Martindale
Administration
Five years: Teresa Tynes
15 years: Monica Parkhill
Retirements
Debra Willmon, David Kilpatrick, Alan Kassen, Mike Wilson, Patti Wilson
