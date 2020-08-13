VVISD recognizes employees

Elementary Principal Susan Smith, left, receives the Eagles Above and Beyond Award for spring 2020 from Monica Parkhill, director of instruction and student services.

 Courtesy photo

Valley View Elementary Principal Susan Smith received the highest staff award given by the school district after delaying her retirement to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Valley View Independent School District award acknowledges recipients who go above and beyond to help others, whether at school, at home or in the community. The award is given once in the fall semester and once in the spring semester.

The district also awarded staff service pins Tuesday, Aug. 11, and recognized retirees.

Recipients of service pins were as follows:

Elementary school

Five years: Kay Roane, Jessica Wyrick

15 years: Daniel Gibson, Erick Rojas

30 years: Laura Spragg

35 years: Phyllis Moon

Middle school

20 years: Janene Gaylord

30 years: Debra West

High school

15 years: James Anthony, Jana Hickman

25 years: Leslie Bell

Bus/maintenance/custodial

Five years: Rosa Dominguez, Danny Martindale

Administration

Five years: Teresa Tynes

15 years: Monica Parkhill

Retirements

Debra Willmon, David Kilpatrick, Alan Kassen, Mike Wilson, Patti Wilson

