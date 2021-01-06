A Valley View special education teacher received the local school district's highest honor for the fall 2020 semester.
Valley View Independent School District on Jan. 4 recognized Karla Rogers, who teaches at the high school, as the fall recipient of the Eagles Above and Beyond award. She has worked in the district for eight years, according to information provided by VVISD.
Rogers “is a master in all subjects, which is a rare accomplishment,” according to a release from the school district. In addition to furthering her own education, she monitors students’ progress and communicates with the parents regularly. She uses the relationships other teachers and coaches have with students to provide additional support and time for those students.
“Mrs. Rogers does all of this with a smile on her face and positive energy,” the release added.
The district award acknowledges those who go above and beyond to help others, whether at school, at home or in the community.
