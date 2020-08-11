Several staff members of Valley View Independent School District announced they were retiring at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
David Kilpatrick taught math in Valley View for seven years and coached University Interscholastic League academic teams. Before joining VVISD staff, he taught one year at Lindsay Independent School District and spent several years teaching at Frisco, Boles, Coppell and Lewisville schools, as well as four years in Virginia public schools and four in private schools. He holds a master’s degree in education from Marymount University and is a graduate of Abilene Christian University and Lipscomb University as well.
Debra Willmon taught for 31 years, of which 19 were at VVISD, where she was a middle school special education teacher from 2001-2020. Before moving to Valley View, she was director of special education at Quinton Public Schools for 10 years, coordinated an organization of parent educators and worked at Oklahoma public schools and Pilot Point Independent School District. She holds a master’s degree in education from Texas Woman’s University and also graduated from Oklahoma State University.
Mike Wilson retired from his job as VVISD director of support services after 29 years in education. After four years teaching at Bowie High School, he joined Valley View as teacher and technology director in 1995 and has coached several extracurriculars over the years. He’s also been director of technology, maintenance and transportation and helped oversee the district’s construction projects over the past decade. In 1996, he was the first recipient of the annual Bill King Award from North Central Texas College, and in 2014 received VVISD’s Above and Beyond Award.
Patti Wilson was the middle school assistant principal for the last two years. She started out at VVISD in 1993 as a teacher, then a high school counselor, before becoming a Frisco high school counselor in 2005. She returned to Valley View in 2018. She was awarded the UIL-Southwestern Bell Sponsor Excellence Award in 2001.
Alan Kassen was VVISD athletic director for five years after retiring from a career in firefighting. He also taught dual-credit fire science at North Central Texas College and plans to continue doing so in retirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.