The state's temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements will end at 11:59 p.m. April 14. Drivers have till then to get their expired motor vehicle registration renewed.
Those with expired tags should renew on or before April 14, according to information from the Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office. It isn't necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions.
The waiver was issued last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cooke County residents can renew their vehicle registration or complete other transactions online, by mail or in person.
To renew online, visit www.TxDMV.gov. There is a $1 discount if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.
To renew by mail, return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to the Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office, 112 S. Dixon St., Gainesville, TX 76240.
To renew in person, visit the tax assessor-collector's office during business hours, 8:30-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Before renewing registration, Cooke County residents will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at any state vehicle inspection station, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.
The expiring temporary waiver covers initial vehicle registration, vehicle registration renewal, vehicle titling, renewal of permanent disabled parking placards, and 30-day temporary permits.
For more information, call the Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office at 940-668-5500, option 8.
