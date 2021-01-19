Grayson College Adult Education and Literacy is hosting walk-in signups 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22-23, for high school equivalency seekers and English language learners who want to register for free, virtual classes.
Those interested in completing high school or advancing their English language skills can walk into the Advanced Technology building on Grayson College’s main campus in Denison to enroll. Registration can be completed in most languages with Spanish-speaking staff immediately available to assist registrants.
Registering students should bring a government-issued ID, wear a mask and have their Social Security number handy (the card itself is not required).
Due to the assessments required for class placement, it can take up to several hours to complete the registration process.
Classes are being offered online and there are a variety of class times available.
“A high school diploma and strong English language skills are critically important for entry into higher education and in turn economic prosperity,” Adult Education and Literacy Director Ashley Trevino said in a press release. “By 2030, at least 60% of the jobs in Texas will require some level of higher education according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.”
Workers’ earnings are directly tied to educational attainment and have a strong correlation to quality of life. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that those with a high school diploma earn an average of $600 more per month than those who haven’t completed high school. Over a lifetime, that earnings gap expands to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
As reported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Center on Society and Health, higher levels of education lead to higher levels of home ownership, health insurance coverage, family literacy, physical activity and better nutrition. Higher community education levels are also linked to lower crime rates and lower rates of pollution.
Prospective students interested in the no-cost training can learn more by visiting grayson.edu or by calling Grayson College Adult Education and Literacy at 903-463-8784.
