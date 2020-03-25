Walnut Bend appoints board member

Walnut Bend school board members on Tuesday appointed a new board member to fill a vacancy and took care of other matters at its regular meeting.
Shane Foster was appointed to fill the seat Hyla Burleson vacated in February, Superintendent Troy Humphrey said. Foster was also sworn in at the March 24 meeting.
Board member Cindy Phillips was appointed to the vacated vice presidency on the board, as well.
The school board approved a resolution regarding wage payments during emergency school closings as well as the COVID-19 waiver for missed school days, Humphrey said. Board members also approved the instructional materials allotment and TEKS certification for 2020-2021.
Shirley Hess was approved to be hired as the full-time school nurse. Other approvals included a bid from Infinity Sound for SmartBoard repair throughout the school; the district calendar for 2020-2021; and a bid from GL Hunt for foundation repair to the superintendent’s residence.
The school was set to start distributing meals and schoolwork to families Wednesday, March 25, following governor’s orders not to have school in session due to the new coronavirus.
The next scheduled meeting for the Walnut Bend Independent School District board is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 21.
