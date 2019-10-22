logo schools

The following students were named to the Walnut Bend Independent School District honor roll for the first six weeks of the 2019-2020 school year:

All A’s

Yutzely Robledo

Alondra Castillo

Karma Saucedo

Karissa Saucedo

Brantley Morrison

Bentley Morrison

Yovann Robledo

Adalynn Love

Brycen Colmenero

A’s and B’s

Carlie Jones

Jaydyn Hancock

Gracie Clark

Elian Trevizo

Rogelio Romo

Serenity Pelley

Elena Morrison

Angel Estes

Bryson Epperson

Brayden Epperson

Thomas  Ward

Kaylie Trejo

Sarah Saucedo

Leland Romo

Jayvin Pelley

Aubree Edwards

Kennedy Thompson

Blake Southerland

Savannah Skipworth

Evan Morrison

Tyler Humphrey

Brayden Crawford

Israel Barcenas

Kason Sicking

Karla Saucedo

Genesis Garcia

Ember Parrish

Jaxson Southerland

Isabella Barcenas

Jacob Baker

Logan Thompson

Ryder Lewis

Tags

Recommended for you