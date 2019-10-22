The following students were named to the Walnut Bend Independent School District honor roll for the first six weeks of the 2019-2020 school year:
All A’s
Yutzely Robledo
Alondra Castillo
Karma Saucedo
Karissa Saucedo
Brantley Morrison
Bentley Morrison
Yovann Robledo
Adalynn Love
Brycen Colmenero
A’s and B’s
Carlie Jones
Jaydyn Hancock
Gracie Clark
Elian Trevizo
Rogelio Romo
Serenity Pelley
Elena Morrison
Angel Estes
Bryson Epperson
Brayden Epperson
Thomas Ward
Kaylie Trejo
Sarah Saucedo
Leland Romo
Jayvin Pelley
Aubree Edwards
Kennedy Thompson
Blake Southerland
Savannah Skipworth
Evan Morrison
Tyler Humphrey
Brayden Crawford
Israel Barcenas
Kason Sicking
Karla Saucedo
Genesis Garcia
Ember Parrish
Jaxson Southerland
Isabella Barcenas
Jacob Baker
Logan Thompson
Ryder Lewis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.