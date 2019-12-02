logo schools

The following students were named to the Walnut Bend Independent School District honor roll and perfect attendance record for the second six weeks of the 2019-2020 school year:

Perfect attendance

Analiah Castillo

Gunner Lewis

Jett Nickelson

Luke Perry

Brooklynn Morrison

Daniel Roemmich

Brycen Comenero

Stoney Jones

Ryder Lewis

Ariel Nickelson

Yovann Robledo

Bentley Morrison

Brantley Morrison

Jacob Baker

Isabella Barcenas

Ember Parrish

Karissa Saucedo

Blaise Colmenero

Karla Saucedo

Kason Sicking

Evan Trevizo

Aaliyah Wofford

Israel Barcenas

Tyler Humphrey

Rylee Jones

Karma Saucedo

Ezequiel Barcenas

Blake Southerland

Aubree Edwards

Sarah Saucedo

Brooklyn Sicking

Thomas Ward

Adrian Wofford

Alondra Castillo

Brayden Epperson

Bryson Epperson

Yutzely Robledo

Karen Esquivel

Jaydyn Hancock

A's & B's

Brycen Colmenero

Ryder Lewis

Jaxson Southerland

Karissa Saucedo

Genesis Garcia

Karla Saucedo

Israel Barcenas

Brayden Crawford

Aiden Johnson

Karma Saucedo

Evan Morrison

Savannah Skipworth

Jayvin Pelley

Sarah Saucedo

Elena Morrison

Rogelio Romo

Elian Trevizo

Carlie Jones

All A's

Adalynn Love

Yovann Robledo

Ember Parrish

Kennedy Thompson

Alondra Castillo

Angel Estes

Yutzely Robledo

