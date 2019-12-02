The following students were named to the Walnut Bend Independent School District honor roll and perfect attendance record for the second six weeks of the 2019-2020 school year:
Perfect attendance
Analiah Castillo
Gunner Lewis
Jett Nickelson
Luke Perry
Brooklynn Morrison
Daniel Roemmich
Brycen Comenero
Stoney Jones
Ryder Lewis
Ariel Nickelson
Yovann Robledo
Bentley Morrison
Brantley Morrison
Jacob Baker
Isabella Barcenas
Ember Parrish
Karissa Saucedo
Blaise Colmenero
Karla Saucedo
Kason Sicking
Evan Trevizo
Aaliyah Wofford
Israel Barcenas
Tyler Humphrey
Rylee Jones
Karma Saucedo
Ezequiel Barcenas
Blake Southerland
Aubree Edwards
Sarah Saucedo
Brooklyn Sicking
Thomas Ward
Adrian Wofford
Alondra Castillo
Brayden Epperson
Bryson Epperson
Yutzely Robledo
Karen Esquivel
Jaydyn Hancock
A's & B's
Brycen Colmenero
Ryder Lewis
Jaxson Southerland
Karissa Saucedo
Genesis Garcia
Karla Saucedo
Israel Barcenas
Brayden Crawford
Aiden Johnson
Karma Saucedo
Evan Morrison
Savannah Skipworth
Jayvin Pelley
Sarah Saucedo
Elena Morrison
Rogelio Romo
Elian Trevizo
Carlie Jones
All A's
Adalynn Love
Yovann Robledo
Ember Parrish
Kennedy Thompson
Alondra Castillo
Angel Estes
Yutzely Robledo
