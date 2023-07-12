The Gun Club in Lindsay is in need of repair.
The building, the oldest standing commercial building in Lindsay, will be the subject of a meeting to discuss restoration work, fundraising ideas and volunteer help July 20 at the club at 8 p.m.
The building, located at Pecan and Main streets, continues to serve the Lindsay community as a party venue and meeting place. In its day, among other uses, the building was a bar and theater.
“I was told, the first talking moving picture show in Lindsay was held in the building. In its later life, the building served as the meeting place for the Schuetzenhalle (gun club),” Kenny Bezner, one of the organizers, told the Register. “During the 40s and 50s, the club was very active, meeting once a month on Sunday nights. Reportedly, there were as many as 500 members at one time.”
The hope is to restore the building by the community and other interested parties so that it may be used and enjoyed for many more years.
Interested contractors, skilled craftsmen or people who just want to help should contact Bezner at 940-736-5628.
