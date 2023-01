Warren hires new Assistant DA

Cooke County District Attorney John Warren is proud to welcome Austin Caldwell as an Assistant District Attorney for the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office. Austin is a graduate of Callisburg High School. He received his Bachelor Degree from the University of Houston and his law degree from Oklahoma City University. Prior to joining the office, Austin worked for Stange Law Firm in Oklahoma City. Left to right: District Attorney John Warren, Assistant District Attorney Austin Caldwell, First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson.