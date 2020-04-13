Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce an initiative to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at an 11:30 a.m. press conference Monday, April 13. Video is courtesy NBCDFW.
Abbott announced $50 million in small business loans being made available by Goldman Sachs through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Of that amount, $25 million is being offered in collaboration with the LiftFund, according to Abbott.
