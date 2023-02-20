TxDOT officials have confirmed that the new I-beams for Interstate 35’s expanded bridge over California Street (FM 51) will be lowered into place this week.
Lane reductions will be in place during the day, but traffic should remain open. However, California Street under the bridge will be closed 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.
In addition, the right lane of southbound I-35 will be closed Monday night from U.S. 82 to just south of California Street. Then, on Tuesday night, the right lane of northbound I-35 will be closed from the Weaver Street exit up to U.S. 82.
The construction work on Interstate 35 through Gainesville is progressing about as planned, according the engineer overseeing the work. Other work planned or underway includes:
• Upgrading the lighting system to LED and adding hi-mast poles for more coverage;
• Additional pedestrians elements to connect Gainesville High School with the City of Gainesville;
• Improved storm water drainage for the Gainesville section of I-35;
• Signage with lighting for the cities of Gainesville and Valley View, as well as Medal of Honor Park.
The overall project is broken up in phases between Denton and the Oklahoma line, to be complete by 2031.
