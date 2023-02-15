Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 33 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN COOKE DALLAS DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE PARKER ROCKWALL TARRANT WISE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BONHAM, BOWIE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, CARROLLTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, DALLAS, DECATUR, DENISON, DENTON, FLOWER MOUND, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GREENVILLE, HEATH, JACKSBORO, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, NOCONA, PARIS, PLANO, ROCKWALL, SHERMAN, AND WEATHERFORD.