Gainesville Police Department is helping to get the word out about preventing elder abuse.
The GPD hosted an event Thursday morning at Stanford House highlighting different types of elder abuse and fraud, how it can happen and how to prevent it.
The seminar was hosted by Public Service Officer David Crane, who works with victims of these situations.
“I deal with any crime after the fact, whether it’s theft, credit card abuse, and the same way with elder abuse, like if they get scammed ... I’ll help them bring these people to justice,” said Crane. “This [seminar] is a way to get that information out to them before they become a victim, how to spot a fraud, how to protect themselves, what they can do for themselves, without becoming a victim.”
About 20 people attended the seminar, many of which having their own stories about themselves or loved ones being scammed. The victims — who shall remain anonymous — reported being misled by prospective lovers, their own children and others.
This was the first program of its type here in Gainesville, but Crane hopes it will be the first of many so that GPD can get the information out.
The seminar highlighted different types of elder abuse, including physical, emotional, neglect and sexual abuse, and some of the signs. Many of these have similar symptoms, including changes in behavior, increased fear and anxiety, and withdrawal and isolation.
“According to the U.S. Department of Justice and Human Health and Human Services, one out of every 10 Americans over the age of 60 will experience abuse or neglect at some point,” said Crane. “It is our job as a community to try to prevent it.”
Crane also covered how despite being unfortunately common, elder abuse is also under-reported. This is due to a variety of issues.
Some are things like dementia patients not remembering the abuse, making them easy targets. Crane presented data showing 47 percent of people with dementia being victims of emotional and psychological abuse.
There are also many cases of people not reporting due to stigma and embarrassment. Crane emphasized how there is no shame in being a victim.
While the program covered all types of elder abuse, the primary focus was on financial abuse and scams.
Crane discussed many ways scammers can trick people into giving money, but he also highlighted a few key things to avoid. These include not sending money to someone you have not met in-person and questioning anyone trying to get payment through gift cards.
Crane also suggested slowing down and checking with multiple sources. This can include contacting companies using phone numbers and emails on their websites instead of simply responding to the number that made the initial contact.
The main thing Crane emphasized to prevent elder abuse and fraud is making sure everyone has access to support and community resources.
“Elder abuse occurs when a strong social support is not in place to keep us connected as we age,” said Crane. “Educate one another, report and build that community.”
For more information or to report fraud, call the GPD non-emergency number (940) 668-7777.
