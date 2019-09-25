City officials are increasing solid waste and water fees for the 2019-2020 fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
Water fees are rising 2% in order to help pay for a study of the city’s capacity for water and sewer services, a budget summary prepared for city council states. The increased fees are expected to bring in $209,706 of additional water revenue for a total of $8,640,739, the summary shows.
“This study may lead to the city introducing impact fees to deal with the need to increase the capacity of the utility systems to deal with growth,” City Manager Barry Sullivan wrote in the budget summary.
Council members voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 17, to approve the next year’s fee schedule. All members were present.
Stormwater rates are also rising 3%. Sewer rates remain the same in the new fee schedule, except for sewer tap fees which are being rounded up to the nearest multiple of $50. That’s an increase of no more than 1.4%.
Overall expenses from the water and sewer fund are projected to rise $231,781, or 2.8%, compared to the current fiscal year because of costs related to capital improvements such as a new sewer crossing being put in for the Elm Fork system as well as the planned system capacity study.
Solid waste fees, including trash collection, will rise 3% according to the budget summary. The increase is expected to bring in $188,959 in additional revenue compared to the current fiscal year.
The city is planning to rebuild its solid waste transfer station, but that project would be paid for largely from bond funds, according to a project cost and resource summary provided to city council in advance of the Sept. 17 meeting.
Other fee changes include a $5 increase in hangar fees at the Gainesville Municipal Airport, and varying increases in cemetery fees.
