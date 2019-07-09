Water woes return to Valley View subdivision

For the second time in less than a month, residents in the Shenandoah Estates subdivision are having to boil their water before it’s safe for consumption.
The boil water notice, required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, was sent from a representative with Shenandoah Estates Water Co. Inc. on Sunday, July 7, to remind the southern Cooke County residents to boil their water when their water supply came back on.
Longtime subdivision resident Melissa Collister said water pressure started to drop around 3 p.m. Friday, July 5.
“About 3:30 to 4 p.m. there was no pressure left,” Collister said. “Zero water.”
She said the water came back on Friday evening but was off again before 9 a.m. Saturday, July 6 and wasn’t restored until about 9 p.m. Monday, July 8.
Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said temperatures this past weekend were in the low 90s. The predicted temperatures could’ve felt like the mid to upper 90s with the heat index factored in, he said.
Collister said residents survived the lack of water this past weekend thanks to water donations from individuals, a church group and CoServ Electric, to name a few.
Residents had running water for barely two weeks in between outages.
From June 17 to June 19 the subdivision off West Lone Oak Road was without water after the community’s well pump system gave out.
Brian Frazier is the president and contact person of Shenandoah Estates Water. He did not return a request for comment as of press time. He is responsible for providing an adequate water supply to the subdivision.
Misty Allison, a representative with the water company, said calls about the water disruption should be directed to a Kendal Schober. She said she did not have a title for him.
Schober could not be reached for comment by press time either.
It’s unknown what caused the water well system to give out this time.
“Kendal says ‘we,’ meaning the well techs and the electrician, cannot pinpoint the cause of failure,” Collister said.
Collister said now it’s time to have a course of action should something like this happen yet again.
Residents met Monday night to discuss their next move which includes a letter-writing campaign to elected officials and going door-to-door to poll the neighborhood and develop a listing of most vulnerable households.
“We have to make noise,” Collister said. “We would like to see the well taken out of his [Frazier’s] responsibility and given to someone who can properly maintain it.”
TCEQ’s website shows 90 meters in the subdivision serve 270 people.
