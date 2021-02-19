Distribution of the Register's Friday, Feb. 19, print edition is delayed due to poor road conditions in the state after this week's snowfall, bitter cold and widespread power blackouts.
The e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition, is available at gainesvilleregister.com/e-edition. The print edition is expected to be distributed in the mail Saturday.
Production of Tuesday's print edition was initially delayed, too, and ultimately the extreme weather and statewide power shortage prevented it being printed.
News and updates will continue to be published on the Register's website at gainesvilleregister.com. Sign up for daily headlines by email or breaking news alerts at gainesvilleregister.com/newsletters.
