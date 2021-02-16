Publication of the Register's Tuesday, Feb. 16, print edition is delayed due to the snowfall, bitter cold and widespread power blackouts the state is experiencing.
The e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition, is available at gainesvilleregister.com/e-edition.
It is unknown as of early Tuesday morning when the Register will be able to produce the day's print edition.
News and updates will continue to be published on the Register's website at gainesvilleregister.com. Sign up for daily headlines by email or breaking news alerts at gainesvilleregister.com/newsletters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.