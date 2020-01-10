UPDATE 4:34 p.m.:
The NWS advises Whitesboro and Callisburg are expected to be hit by a severe storm the agency is tracking. The "severe thunderstorm was located near Whitesboro, moving northeast at 50 mph."
UPDATE 4:12 p.m.:
NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Cooke County - Valley View and Lake Kiowa up to about Gainesville. The agency says "Locations impacted include...Gainesville, Whitesboro, Pilot Point, Pottsboro, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Ray Roberts Park Johnson Branch, Lake Kiowa, southwestern Lake Texoma, Southmayd, Tioga, Valley View and Sadler."
UPDATE 3:34 p.m.:
A new tornado warning has been issued for north central Cooke County, effective until 4:15 p.m. "At 333 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lindsay, or 7 miles southwest of Gainesville, moving northeast at 65 mph," according to the National Weather Service.
UPDATE 3:18 p.m.:
NWS has issued a flash flood warning for Cooke County. "Up to two inches of rain have already fallen," according to the warning. "Another 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected to fallthrough 6 PM across the area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly."
UPDATE 3:01 p.m.:
Tornado warning for Cooke County has been canceled. Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m.
UPDATE 2:57 p.m.:
Flooding reported on FM1198 north of Myra. Watch for flooded roadways. Officials advise "turn around, don't drown."
UPDATE 2:51 p.m.:
No tornado has been spotted on the ground per Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher.
Weather spotters focusing on western portion of the county. Wise Co. south of Decatur under tornado warning per scanner reports.
UPDATE 2:45 p.m.:
Storm spotters have been activated to watch for possible tornado in the areas of Muenster, Myra, Rosston, Lindsay. Severe storm reported near Thackerville.
ORIGINAL:
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued a tornado warning for Cooke County effective until 3:15 p.m. Friday.
