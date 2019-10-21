Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a weekend crash sent a child to the hospital.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash about 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the 3700 block of East Broadway Street west of the intersection with Radio Hill Road, police and fire department spokeswomen said.
The driver of a gray 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup westbound on East Broadway Street saw a blue late-model Jeep Cherokee driving east in the westbound lane, according to Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton. The pickup driver swerved to avoid the Jeep and lost control of the vehicle, she said.
The pickup hit the bar ditch and flipped once, McClinton said. She added the lone passenger in the pickup, a 6-year-old girl, was transported to North Texas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep had not been identified as of Monday morning, Oct. 21. McClinton asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the police department. The department’s non-emergency number is 940-668-7777.
Gainesville-Fire Rescue dispatched a fire engine and a rescue truck to the crash, GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said, and Cooke County EMS dispatched the ambulance.
The pickup sustained heavy damage, according to Sieger.
