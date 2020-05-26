An investigation into a Memorial Day weekend house fire is underway, Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said Tuesday afternoon, May 26.
At 11:34 p.m. Sunday, May 24, firefighters responded to a home on fire at 1310 S. Clements St. after a neighbor called and reported flames coming from a window, Sieger said.
There were no reported injuries.
Sixteen GF-R personnel responded to put out the fire which was reportedly heavily involved on the south side of the 1,664-square-foot home.
Sieger said the blaze was contained to the rear of the structure and was “quickly knocked down by the interior team from Engine 1.”
The residence was vacant with no one living there at the time of the fire. Sieger also said no smoke detectors were present.
The three-bedroom home sustained extensive fire damage, Sieger said. There weren’t many contents inside, according to fire officials.
Sieger said the value of the home before the fire was $121,291. She said the damage to the 1950s-era structure and its contents is estimated to be $64,145. Sieger said she didn’t know whether the home was insured.
The cause of the fire was undetermined as of press time.
