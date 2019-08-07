According to the National Retail Federation, this year, families are expected to spend an average of $696.70 — up from $684.79 in 2018 — in back-to-school shopping, but Texans taking advantage of the Aug. 9-11 tax-free shopping weekend will see a bit of relief.
Each year, the state of Texas waives the 6.25% state tax and other local taxes for purchase of certain back-to-school items, in general clothing, footwear and backpacks less than $100 per item, and school supplies less than $100 per item.
Local sales taxes include a Gainesville city tax of 1.5% and a Cooke County tax of half a percent, so total sales taxes on purchases made in Gainesville amount to 8.25%, according to a city sales and use tax summary on Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s website.
Lindsay, Muenster, Valley View and Oak Ridge also levy 1.5% city sales taxes for total taxes of 8.25% on purchases there.
Purchases eligible for the sales tax holiday may be made in person or from an online or catalogue seller doing business within the state, according to www.comptroller.texas.gov.
“In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free,” the site notes, adding that however, “Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges by the seller are part of the item’s sales price.
“For example, you buy a pair of jeans for $95 with a $10 delivery charge for a total price of $105. Because the jeans’ total price is not less than $100, tax is due on the entire $105 price,” according to the site.
School supply lists for Gainesville Independent School District are available on the district’s website at https://www.gainesvilleisd.org/Domain/1047.
