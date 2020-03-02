Retired Lt. Col. Allen West spoke at the Feb. 27 meeting of the Cooke County Republican Party about his upbringing, conservative values and what he described as an “ideological civil war” taking place in the United States. About 95 people attended the meeting.
West is a veteran, author, political commentator and served as a Republican Congressman from Florida. He and his family relocated to Texas and he is currently running for state chair of the Republican Party of Texas.
County Chairman Chris McNamara said West’s appearance did not constitute an endorsement of his candidacy, but was an opportunity for local Republicans to meet and question him.
Current State Chair James Dickey has been invited to attend a future meeting of the CookeGOP, but no date has been scheduled, according to a press release from CookeGOP.
West was born in 1961 in Atlanta, Georgia’s “old 4th ward” in a blacks-only hospital. He comes from a family with a long history of military service, and he is the first in his family to be an officer. He served in the U.S. Army for 22 years with time in the 4th Infantry Division in Iraq.
“Once we have our slate, we have to fight, and I want to lead that fight,” West said in closing. “It’s not about us. We fight for the future of our children and our grandchildren.”
For more information about the Cooke County GOP, visit www.cookegop.com.
