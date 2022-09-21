Ladies of Whaley Methodist Church are getting ready for the annual garage sale at the church, 701 Rosedale St. in Gainesville. It runs Thursday, Sept. 29 – Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations are now being accepted. Call LaFaun Brock 940-284-7080 for item pick-up.
top story
Whaley UMC garage sale Sept. 29-Oct. 1
- Submitted photo
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Eagles blank Knights in front of Homecoming crowd
- Callisburg golfer wins Guyer tournament
- Cooke Co. Sheriff’s drug bust nabs heroin, cocaine, fentanyl; over $1M in drugs estimated
- BRIDGES: Hangings left a mark on Gainesville, Cooke County
- Eagles, Knights seek confidence
- Era earns first win
- Football roundup: Callisburg dominates; Collinsville falls
- Whitesboro tops Valley View
- Deals popping up this weekend around downtown Gainesville
- Street work starts Monday on Gainesville eastside
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.