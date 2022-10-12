Whaley UMC Hosts Blessing of the Animals
ANNA BEALL
Staff Writer
Whaley United Methodist Church held a Blessing of the Animals Thursday.
People could bring any animals in their home, livestock or pets to Rev. Martha Hagan-Smith.
Six dogs and one cat were blessed.
Hagan-Smith gave a small sermon as part of the blessing emphasizing the importance of companionship and caring for all life in the world, inspired by the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the environment and animals.
“The blessing of the animals is tied to St. Francis of Assisi, and so officially, that is a saint day that typically happens in October,” said Hagan-Smith. “We have a lot of people that use our outdoor spaces, a lot of people will walk their dogs are there… and so my thought was is to give the community an opportunity to engage and get to know them… creating a place that our space of welcome.”
The group also gathered donations for Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter.
While this was the first time Rev. Hagan-Smith did a blessing of the animals in Gainesville, she has held similar events at other churches she has served at and has blessed a wide variety of animals.
“I’ve been in both urban and rural settings, and my very rural, extremely rural setting was interesting for blessing of the animals. A lot of my FFA families that had show animals that they brought for a blessing. So I’ve blessed goats and sheep and cows; you name it, I blessed it.That was important to them again in their community,” explained Hagan-Smith. “And then in more urban settings, it’s been typical dogs, cats. I’ve done snakes. I’ve done spiders, gerbils, hamsters, those things that people have in their home as a pet.”
