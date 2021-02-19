Friday 2/19 - Here's what you need to know for today. Check back for updates.
11:54 a.m. - Pipes no longer in danger of freezing
Outdoor temperatures reached 28 degrees at 11:35 a.m., according to a log of weather readings from the Gainesville Municipal Airport that was just updated. City officials have advised to turn off any dripping faucets once this temperature is reached, as pipes are no longer in danger of freezing.
11:45 a.m. - Energy use can go back to normal
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says "ERCOT operations have returned to normal, and we are no longer asking for energy conservation."
11:02 a.m. - Lake Kiowa, Valley View remain under boil notices
The boil notices for Lake Kiowa and Valley View are still in effect.
10:35 a.m. - Callisburg still under boil notice; water available
The city of Callisburg reminded residents this morning that the city remains under a boil water notice.
"If you are in need of bottle water, there is a limited supply at the Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department," the notice from the city advised. "Please call the Callisburg VFD at 940.612.1881 or City Hall at 940.665.9809 for more information."
9:35 a.m. - City no longer requests extreme conservation measures
From city emergency management team spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger: "While the City's water system is not back to normal, we are beyond the threat of a boil water notice. We are not requesting the extreme conservation as we had during the critical stabilization of the system. People may shower, wash clothes and dishes, for example."
8:55 a.m. - Gainesville water situation improving
Gainesville's water system pressure has improved significantly and is at 50 PSI with 70% water capacity in the storage tanks, according to a city update this morning. Normal levels are usually 60-80 PSI.
The city expects temperatures to be warm enough by about 11 a.m. for residents to stop dripping faucets. Continued water conservation is requested until the water system is normalized.
8:48 a.m. - No more rolling blackouts expected
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects to come out of emergency conditions later this morning. Emergency conditions had spurred ERCOT to mandate that power providers shed load, which was generally done through rolling blackouts.
8:41 a.m. - Temperatures on upswing
Temperatures in Gainesville bottomed out at 10 degrees just before 7 a.m. today, Feb. 19, per readings at the Gainesville Municipal Airport. Temperature at about 8:15 a.m. was 11 degrees.
City: Conserve water and report leaks
The city of Gainesville's emergency management team is asking residents and business owners to call the city water department if they see water leaking from a home or business in town.
The water department number during business hours is 940-668-4540. The after-hours number for after 5 p.m. and on weekends is 940-668-7777.
Officials are also asking residents to continue conserving water. Dripping faucets should be turned off this morning once the outdoor temperature reaches at least 28 degrees.
City shelters close
The Gainesville city shelters and warming stations at NCTC, GISD and the Civic Center have closed. St. Paul’s shelter will remain open through Sunday.
