Thursday 2/18 - Here's what you need to know for today. Check back for updates.
Emergency pet boarding still available
Noah's Ark Animal Shelter will be staffed until 1 p.m. today for anyone needing to drop off their pet due to power or water service loss. Call ahead at 940-665-9800.
Lindsay without water
A broken water line has cut off water service for most residents of the city of Lindsay, a notice on the city's Facebook page shows. It's unknown when service will be restored.
Freeze warning issued for tonight
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued a hard freeze warning effective tonight, Thursday, Feb. 18, overnight into tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 19, for an area including Cooke County. Exposed pipes could freeze, the NWS warned, and additional water main breaks could happen.
One known water main break affecting Ritchey Street
There is one area in the 300 block of Ritchey Street with a known water main break Thursday morning. If you live in that area and have no water, that's likely the reason, according to emergency management.
If you live outside that area and have no water, it is likely due to your pipes being frozen, officials advised.
If you are outside any water main break areas, the number to report a water outage in Gainesville is 940-668-4540.
The city water system is up to 46% PSI and 40% of storage capacity in the storage tanks as of shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Gainesville residents asked to conserve water
Gainesville water customers are asked to refrain from using water for things like showers, baths, dishwashers, washing machines and flushing toilets as the city continues to repressurize the water system. Customers may drip faucets to prevent frozen pipes and are encouraged to use something to catch the dripping water for other uses.
"We expect to be back to normal operations by 3 p.m. today unless there are any major water main leaks," the city's morning update stated. "We do not expect to issue a boil water at this time due to your cooperation."
Reporting outages
Oncor has stopped rolling outages and advises that remaining power outages are the result of damaged equipment or infrastructure. Customers without power are asked to report the outage by calling 888-313-4747. "Due to the large amounts of system activity surrounding power restoration, it may take some time for our tracking systems to accurately reflect updates in our outage map," according to Oncor's website.
PenTex has also ceased rolling blackouts. If you're a PenTex customer, the co-op is asking you to call 940-759-2211 or use the mobile app to report any remaining outages, as they're likely due to the winter weather.
ERCOT indicated this morning that it's no longer requiring power providers to implement rolling outages for now.
Callisburg boil advisory, water conservation
Callisburg water customers remain under a boil advisory.
Callisburg Water is also requesting all customers conserve water until power is completely restored in our area.
Shelter available
Noah's Ark Animal Shelter, 2501 N. Weaver St. - emergency boarding for pets only, while space is available
North Central Texas College gymnasium, 1525 W. California St. - cots, emergency blankets, food and water provided; bring your own pillows/blankets, charging cables, toiletries if planning on staying long
St. Paul’s Anglican Church, entrance is on Jefferson Street between the church and Turner Apartments (look for the double red doors) - hot food provided, will be open through Sunday afternoon
