Wednesday 2/17 - Here's what you need to know for today. Check back for updates.
City urges water conservation
The city of Gainesville asks that all residents conserve water and avoid showers, baths, washing dishes and flushing toilets (unless necessary), according to information from the city of Gainesville Emergency Management.
Conserving water will allow the city's storage tanks to fill faster and bring pressure back to normal levels.
It is recommend that people continue to leave faucets dripping to a trickle to prevent frozen pipes which could cause pipe breaks. The city recommends that you place a pot in the sink to catch the dripping water for other uses.
Stores/food establishments open
Please note: This list is presented as a public service. It's not necessarily comprehensive and stores may close unexpectedly due to power loss or other issues. To add your business to the list, send a Facebook message to the Gainesville Daily Register.
Circle N Dairy
Christian Family Farms
Red River Stop
Tom Thumb while power lasts - TOM THUMB & the STARBUCKS inside open 8-5 today but are CASH and CREDIT CARD only. Debit reader is down. Pharmacy will open at 9:00 A.M. so that patients can come in and get any meds that have been filled already in will call. Pharmacy can loan on some maintenance meds if a patient brings in their own bottle (no way of printing a label right now). No ability to process refills or any new prescriptions at this time.
Walmart
Rohmer's Restaurant in Muenster open 11a-4p
Trails Inn
Atwoods - out of propane, heaters, kerosene, and other heating products. Out of cattle cubes, all they have is 13% and sweet feed. No coastal hay, have the green wrapped alfalfa. Plenty bird seed and dog food. Length of open hours TBD.
Mi Casa restaurant
Combs Coffee
The Orchard: Essentials for Living
Big Lots
Braum's
Lowe's Market
CVS
Dollar Tree
McCoy's lumber and hardware store
Quik Trip (may not have fuel)
Applebee's
Smokehouse BBQ in Lindsay - evening hours TBD based on road conditions
Reporting outages
If you're a PenTex customer, the co-op is asking you to call 940-759-2211 or use the mobile app to report outages longer than two hours.
Shelter available
Noah's Ark Animal Shelter, 2501 N. Weaver St. - emergency boarding for pets only, while space is available
North Central Texas College gymnasium, 1525 W. California St. - cots, emergency blankets, food and water provided; bring your own pillows/blankets, charging cables, toiletries if planning on staying long
St. Paul’s Anglican Church, entrance is on Jefferson Street between the church and Turner Apartments (look for the double red doors) - hot food provided
