Emma Huff, an 11-year-old student in the Whitesboro I.S.D., won the Youth Performance Championship in her first year of competing at the Alpacas of Oklahoma A-OK Alpaca Blast-Off Show in Chickasha, OK Nov. 12. Emma competed in the Junior Division, ages 8-11, at the Show after training with Storm, a seven-year-old Alpaca owned by Aubrey Oaks Alpacas of Gainesville. Her trainer is Charles Ashley.
Whitesboro's Huff takes honors at Alapaca competition
- Staff report
