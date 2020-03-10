Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is hosting activities for children Thursday, March 12, during spring break. A come-and-go craft time will run 10-11:30 a.m. at the Hagerman visitor center. Youth may choose between building a bird feeder, bird house or bee lodge to take home.
Other events taking place this month at the wildlife refuge are as follows.
“Birding by Ear” presented by Wayne Meyer will be the “Second Saturday” program at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14. Participants will learn to identify birds by their sounds. Meyer is associate professor and chair of the biology department at Austin College, where he has been teaching for 26 years; he has been studying song learning and singing in Painted Buntings for over a decade.
“Insects on the Refuge: An Introduction to Entomology” will be presented 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, as well. In 2020, the wildlife refuge will continue to expand its natural science education effort by collecting insects on the refuge. The insects will be added to an ongoing curation and exhibition program that will highlight the diversity of insect species found on the refuge. The insect workshop will detail how to collect, prepare and curate insects to help participants begin collecting bugs in the field throughout the spring, summer and early fall. The program is sponsored by the Bluestem Master Naturalist Chapter and is presented and coordinated by Texas Master Naturalist and Master Entomologist David Parsons.
Landowner Education Programs sponsored by the Bluestem Master Naturalist Chapter will continue with a program on conservation funding on March 13. The class will take place from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Eisenhower Room Texoma Council of Governments, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman. It’s free and open to the public, but reservations are required. For more information, visit https://txmn.org/bluestem/.
The Refuge Rocks children’s program “Playin’ Possum” will be Saturday, March 21, and is for ages 5-10. Families should sign up their child on the Friends of Hagerman Facebook page.
The nature photography club will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Russell Graves will share how he captures images with a story to tell. Graves’ work has been published in numerous Texas-based magazines over the years. The meeting is free and open to the public.
A butterfly docent meeting will be 9:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, April 4. Anyone who loves butterflies, native plants and meeting new people is welcome to become a volunteer docent in the butterfly garden at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. The meeting for new and returning docents will be in the meeting room at the refuge. Email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for more information.
Volunteers are also needed to add plants, weed and mulch the butterfly garden. Volunteers should be on call for Wednesday morning gardening tasks and need to provide their own tools and gloves. Minimum age is 18 or 16 if accompanied by parent volunteer. Garden volunteers get first dibs on thinned plants as well as access to seeds and cuttings for propagation. For more information, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
The butterfly garden will be open for walks from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Garden docents will be on hand to help you identify the Texas native plants and the butterflies in the garden. Close-focus butterfly binoculars will be available to borrow first come, first served. Special activities for families are also planned, including scavenger hunts and a meet-and-greet with the Metamorphosis Puppet. The garden is free and open to the public during refuge hours.
The refuge’s Outdoor Crew will gather Tuesday, March 10, and Saturday March, 28, to mow, spruce up hiking trails, trim and remove brush and generally clean up the refuge. The Outdoor Crew meets on the first Tuesday and fourth Saturday of every month. For more information, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
Event information is also available by calling Patricia Crain at 940-391-5135. All events are sponsored by the Friends of Hagerman. The Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is at 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
