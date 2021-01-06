A bluebird enthusiast will discuss the species during a virtual event this Saturday hosted by the Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.
“Virtual Second Saturday: The Eastern Bluebird” is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 9 and will take place using the Zoom video conferencing platform. Bert Garcia, an avid Friends volunteer, will lead the talk about bluebirds in general and the Friends of Hagerman bluebird program monitoring 50-plus bluebird boxes during the species' nesting season, which begins in late January. Nest box construction and placement will also be discussed.
For information on how to access the event, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
The Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is at 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
