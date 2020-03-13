Wind farm talks: Commissioners postpone road use agreement vote

A vote to implement a road use agreement with Wildcat Creek Wind Farm LLC came to a halt this week after community members expressed their concerns about the agreement to members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court.
“What I would like to do is given some of the feedback we’ve had today is take another look at this and bring it back,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said during a regular meeting of the court Monday, March 9. “I know there are some concerns and I want to make sure that we are cognizant of being transparent and making sure we are doing are due diligence.”
Concerns from the community included damage to county roads and safety, according to public comments.
The road use agreement would allow the wind farm company to haul heavy equipment on county roadways and temporary close the roads during construction. If the roads become damaged during construction, the company would be responsible for repairing them, according to a copy of the agreement provided to commissioners.
Houston-based EDP Renewables is the company behind the proposed wind farm. EDP Renewables is a global renewable energy company that entered the U.S. market in 2007, according to the company’s website. The company proposes to build more than 50 wind turbines on several thousand acres in southern Cooke County for a 180-megawatt wind farm, according to archived Register reports.
“I do believe the agreement has reached a well developed conclusion,” EDP Renewables Director of Development Rorik Peterson said inside the Cooke County Courthouse on Monday. “One of the things that we hear commonly, I think folks hear commonly as well when a wind farm comes to the community, is that the county roads are left not only in as good a condition as they were, but often in better condition than they were when we entered the community and began construction.”
Precinct 3 Cooke County Commissioner John Klement said he is the commissioner overseeing any projects that take place on the roads in the agreement until the end of December.
He did not win the Republican Party’s nomination for another term, according to election results provided by the Cooke County Clerk’s Office after the March 3 Republican and Democratic party primaries.
Klement said he could work with the agreement brought forth Monday.
The agreement was reviewed by Cooke County Attorney Ed Zielinski, county officials said. Zielinski said it looked “fine” to him.
Dallas-based attorney Rick Addison spoke during the public comments portion of Monday’s meeting and said he represented several Cooke County residents. Addison is also the attorney who is suing the county, the wind farm, Cooke County Commissioners’ Court and Klement.
He said the agreement says what roads will be used during construction of the wind farm but it doesn’t say those roads will be used exclusively.
“[When] you add up the roads that are going to be used for construction and operation, the roads that are going to be used for transmission … it is a substantial number of roads in Cooke County that are going to be affected by this activity,” Addison said.
Addison said the agreement indicates it is for the entire time of the project.
“So the decision the commissioners are making today [Monday, March 9] involves an agreement that supposedly is to be in place for some 30 years plus,” Addison said.
Precinct 2 Cooke County Commissioner Jason Snuggs said the court can’t stop the company from using the roads because they are public despite emails he has received asking otherwise.
“The fact we can actually put an agreement in place to make sure that the roads are repaired back … ,” Snuggs said.
Precinct 1 Cooke County Commissioner Gary Hollowell made a motion Monday that the county send the road use agreement to Austin-based law firm Allison, Bass & Magee LLP for review.
Brinkley said the firm, which represents a “vast majority of counties” routinely handles “situations like this.”
The vote passed 4-0-1.
Klement abstained from the vote because he said he has family in the area and “all the publicity I have received from the previous votes.”
Brinkley said Friday, March 13, that he anticipates the road use agreement to be back on the court’s agenda within the next two meetings.
