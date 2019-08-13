Organizers of the 39th annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival parade and salsa contest have announced the names of the winning parade entries and salsas.
Judges awarded honors to the best parade entries in six categories. Winners were: Riding clubs – Figure 6 Brand, Descendants of Meredith Houston; commercial entries – Rosston Fire Department; floats – Forestburg Independent School District Teachers; miscellaneous entries – Precious Memories Carriage Service, Harold and Cindy Bowles; antique automobiles – Ray and Norma Cissna, 1930 Model A Ford “Doodlebug”; antique farm equipment – Carl Silvey, 1941 Model H John Deere tractor.
Salsa contest winners were Rosa McWilliams, first place; Wayne Aho, second; and Melissa Segura, third. Winners were chosen by popular vote of guests who tasted each of the entries. Winners in both contests received an engraved thermal tumbler, according to a press release from the Forestburg Community Service Club, which hosted the festival and contest.
The one-day festival took place Saturday, Aug. 10. The 40th annual event is set for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
