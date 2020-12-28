Wintry weather is possible this week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. However, what that exactly entails was still unknown around 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
“There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty,” said meteorologist Sarah Barnes.
Snowflakes might be seen as early as midnight Wednesday, Dec. 30, when a wintry mix could make its way to the area, she said.
The wintry precipitation, Barnes said, is expected to fall “on and off” throughout the day on New Years Eve —Thursday, Dec. 31.
As of Monday, she said the forecast wasn’t clear on whether the precipitation would stay a mix of rain and snow or transition to just snow.
Barnes said the greatest chance of any wintry weather would be Thursday when there’s a 60% chance.
She said the possible wintry weather event all depends on how cold the air gets behind the front.
The event starts with possible rain Tuesday night, Dec. 29. Barnes said the cold front will “officially” press through the Cooke County area in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30. The high Wednesday is expected to be 51 degrees with a low of 29. On Thursday, the high is predicted to be 37 with a low of 25, according to the National Weather Service.
On Tuesday, the high is expected to be 61 with a low of 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.