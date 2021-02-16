Tuesday 2/16 - Here's what you need to know for today:
Residents urged to make emergency plans now
The city of Gainesville's emergency management team issued the following advisory:
"If you need shelter, don't wait: Those without power who may need shelter tonight should go to the NCTC shelter immediately before the winter storm begins. It is expected to start at approximately 3:00 PM. If you wait until after dark and the roads worsen you may not be able to safely arrive or we may not be able to provide transportation for you. Take any necessary bedding, toiletries medication and chargers with you.
"Water for livestock: The City of Gainesville is unable to provide water for livestock at this time. We are utilizing all resources to maintain the integrity of our water supply system. Many water districts surrounding us are either without water already or under boil water notices. We are working to avoid such issues."
Walmart may be closed again
It appears Walmart has had to close back down, possibly due to power loss. A call to the store was cut off and a follow-up call rang busy.
Walmart open
Walmart superstore opened early Tuesday afternoon, including the pharmacy, after having been shut down since Monday due to lack of power.
More businesses open with food or fuel are listed further down this story.
Beware of scam
The following was posted by ERCOT:
"There is a scam circulating on social media asking customers to text their private account numbers. Don’t do it! We don’t need any of your info to get your power back on – we are working as fast as we possibly can."
Stores open as of 1:30 p.m.
Lowe's grocery
Braum's and other fast food near California Street and I-35
McDonald's
Wendy's
Taco Bell
Conoco
Rumpy's
The Orchard
Red Fox Lounge
Circle N Dairy
Quik Trip
Chick-fil-A (until mid-afternoon or while supplies last)
Smokehouse BBQ in Lindsay
RibCrib
Combs Coffee
Rohmer's Restaurant in Muenster
First United Bank in Gainesville - Drive Thru is open until 4 pm
VP Racing gas station (Grand Ave at Moss St)
El Tapatio on I-35
Scivally's grocery - may have had to close back down
Best Burger Barn
Dieter's restaurant in Lindsay
Walmart in Gainesville, including the pharmacy - closed again
Christian Family Farms
(Send a Facebook message to the Gainesville Register if your business is open)
Emergency shelter for pets
Noah's Ark Animal Shelter is offering emergency pet boarding for anyone who needs to seek shelter. There was still room as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Winter storm impending
A second winter storm is due to hit Cooke County starting Tuesday afternoon or evening. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with the heaviest amounts northeast of the Metroplex. Widespread 1 to 3 inches expected elsewhere. Ice accumulations of 1/10 to 1/4 inch expected. Travel could become dangerous. Additional power outages are expected. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Reporting outages
If you're a PenTex customer, the co-op is asking you to call 940-759-2211 or use the mobile app to report outages longer than two hours. They are changing their blackout rotation due to new ERCOT requirements.
Shelter available
North Central Texas College gymnasium, 1525 W. California St. - bring your own blankets, charging cables, toiletries
St. Paul’s Anglican Church, entrance is on Jefferson Street between the church and Turner Apartments (look for the double red doors) - hot food provided
