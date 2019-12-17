A recent pursuit in town led to the arrest of a 45-year-old Gainesville woman, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, an officer saw a red Nissan traveling in the opposite lane of traffic in the 300 block of East Scott Street and initiated a traffic stop for the reported offense, McClinton said.
“The Nissan quickly accelerated in an attempt to flee the officer,” she said.
During the pursuit, the vehicle struck a fire hydrant in the 700 block of West Scott Street before it continued westbound. The vehicle then turned north on the I-35 service road before coming to a stop in the 1900 block of North I-35, according to McClinton.
Police did not say how fast the vehicle was traveling during the chase.
The driver, later identified as Angela Renee Alsup, provided police with a false identity after the vehicle stopped, McClinton said.
A driver license found in her vehicle confirmed her real identity, according to police.
She was arrested on charges of evading arrest / detention with a vehicle, failure to identify and driving while intoxicated.
Alsup also had a warrant out for her arrest from Tarrant County for possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 as well as Gainesville Municipal Court warrants for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear, McClinton said.
An additional charge was filed at large for the damage to the fire hydrant, according to GPD.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Alsup remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail with bonds totaling $20,500. However, no bond has been set on the drug charge out of Tarrant County, jail records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.