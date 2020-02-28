Women of Faith in Service will host the year’s first event at noon Friday, March 6, in the fellowship hall at Whaley United Methodist Church, 701 Rosedale Drive. Lunch will be provided by the women of Whaley as the organization celebrates World Day of Prayer.
Susu Mabry, life coach and advocate for underprivileged women in Guatemala, will be the guest speaker presenting “Christian Outreach in the Guatemalan Highlands.”
Lunch is free, but annual dues of $20 per congregation will be accepted at the luncheon.
Women of Faith in Service is an ecumenical body of women of all faiths in service and fellowship. Its goal is to serve God and those in need in Cooke County. The group stresses ecumenism, service, fellowship and prayer. Events take place around universal outreach and awareness movements such as World Day of Prayer, Fellowship of the Least Coin, May Affection Day, and the largest celebration of the year, the Woman of Faith in Service award ceremony and officer elections.
For more information on Women of Faith in Service, contact Kim Otto at 940-736-4642 or Lucy Sutton at 940-665-9707.
