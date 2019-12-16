Volunteers converged on Cooke County cemeteries Saturday, Dec. 14, in conjunction with Wreaths Across America, a national effort to honor deceased veterans at more than 1,600 cemeteries. The Gainesville-based Rebecca Crockett chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution worked with four local cemeteries and dozens of volunteers to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.
In all, 408 wreaths were laid at the headstones of military veterans at Nelson Grove, Spring Creek, Era and Rosston cemeteries, according to DAR chapter registrar Carla Bullard. Twelve of those were laid Monday, Dec. 16, at graves that volunteers learned Saturday were of military veterans.
Six wreaths were placed at the cemetery entrances, as well — one each for the five branches of the U.S. military and one for prisoners of war and those missing in action.
“This is only the second year we’ve done this,” Bullard said, and it’s the first year the club laid wreaths at Rosston, Era and Nelson Grove cemeteries. They started with Spring Creek Cemetery in 2018.
“We thought, we need to start small first and see what this is all about,” Bullard said. “And this year, it just grew.”
Bullard praised the rural communities for volunteers’ willingness to turn out. She estimated about 40 showed up to help at each of the three cemeteries in Era, Rosston and Nelson Grove, and another 10 were at Spring Creek Cemetery.
“The communities really did support the effort … we can help organize it but we can’t lay all the wreaths ourselves,” she said.
The DAR chapter plans to continue with the project next year, Bullard said.
