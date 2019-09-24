Yielding to improvement: Markings added at roughly 50 highway crossings

Drivers are finding new markings in Cooke County at crossings on U.S. 82.
The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed improvements to U.S. 82 crossings from Fair Avenue to the Grayson County line. Yield lines, or rows of white isosceles triangles, were added at about 50 crossings, according to a TxDOT press release.
Like a row of yield signs, a yield line shows drivers they should stay behind that line until they can safely yield to traffic and cross or make their left turn.
The crossings through the 12-mile stretch of roadway were upgraded as part of a $4.5 million project, the release indicated.
“These white triangles have been confusing drivers in Gainesville,” TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis said. “We’ve heard from some drivers and the police department has also fielded complaints.”
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said he had not received any complaints about the new markings.
New yield signs and double yellow lines separating lanes of traffic are being installed at the crossovers as well.
“Always make sure you are on the right side of a yellow stripe or else you are driving in the wrong direction,” TxDOT advised in the release. “Also, remember to stop just prior to the triangles pointing at you, before yielding to the highway traffic.”
The yield line design added in Cooke County has been approved since 2011, according to the release. They are used across Texas including on U.S. 380.
TxDOT anticipates painting more yield lines on other Cooke County highway crossings in the future, in conjunction with overlay or sealcoat work like on U.S. 82.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.