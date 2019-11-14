YTD sales tax revenues slip in Valley View

Sales tax revenues for the town of Valley View are down nearly 15% year to date, according to recently released data from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office.
A press release from Hegar’s office states he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $849.6 million in local sales tax allocations for November, 4% more than in November 2018.
Those allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers, Hegar’s office explained.
Valley View’s net payment of $14,336 is down about 43% compared to November 2018, when the town received $25,059 in sales tax revenues.
“It’s obviously lower and I’m not sure the reason why, but we’re hoping it picks up in December,” Valley View Mayor Joshua “Josh” Brinkley said.
However, revenues for November were still in line with the town’s budget, he pointed out.
“$15,000 is basically what we budget for each time and it’s just under that,” Brinkley said. “So we’re on track there.”
Sales tax revenues for the town have been down for most of the year compared to 2018. Year-to-date sales taxes amounted to $157,866, about 15% lower than the $185,571 Valley View received during the same time period last year.
“I just don’t know what the big dropoff is,” Brinkley said.
Valley View’s year-to-date totals show the biggest decrease in the county. Oak Ridge’s payments also decreased, though, by about 13% year to date. Cooke County’s sales tax revenues are down about 4% year to date, as well.
The cities of Gainesville, Lindsay and Muenster have all received more sales taxes so far this year than by this time in 2018, data from the comptroller’s office shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.