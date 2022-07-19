A large crowd gathered for the Frank Buck Zoo Benefit Concert Saturday night at the Gainesville Farmers Market.
Performances included Jerry Hart & Flatland, Joe Forlini and the main headliner, Larry Joe Taylor. Along with the music, kids got to enjoy a bounce house and there were large portable cooling fans to help beat the heat. There was also plenty of drinks, including frozen lemonades from Happy’s Sip and Dip, daiquiris from Texas Daq Shack and more beverages from Krootz Brewery.
“I am extremely happy with how tonight turned out,” said Frank Buck Zoological Society President Austin Reiter. “We had a lot more people come out after dark last year, so having that many people before the sun has gone down is great.”
The Zoological Society would like to give a huge thank-you to the Powers Family for sponsoring this event and making it possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.