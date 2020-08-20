Zooming forward: Butterfield takes youth theater camp virtual

Gainesville’s community theater wrapped up its first virtual event last week.
Over the past six months, Butterfield Stage has been trying to find a way to keep providing arts and arts education to the community while also following coronavirus-related safety precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That meant taking the organization’s annual youth theater camp virtual.
Every summer for the past five years, Shannon Rivoire has hosted a summer youth theater camp at Butterfield for kids age 5 through 17. This summer, she hated to disappoint the kids who have gotten used to having a fun summer event to take part in, so Rivoire figured out how to host a camp over Zoom videoconferencing.
“Having never done something like this before, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to hold the attention of really young children, so we limited this camp to 8 through 17 year olds,” Rivoire said in a press release. “But having completed it, we feel it worked really well and if we’re able to do another camp in the fall, then we’ll probably allow the younger kids to participate again.”
Rivoire hosted two weeks of camp and instead of just doing her regular camp over Zoom, she decided to tailor the camp to include Zoom as a tool and used it to teach the kids some fundamental differences between acting on stage and acting for the camera.
“I knew that I wanted to incorporate Zoom as part of the camp, so in addition to doing some improv stuff, we were able to have the kids create and perform scenes that specifically took place over Zoom,” she said. “Plus we had them create and perform an infomercial where they had to get any item from their home and then sell it to us as a brand new item. So for instance, if they were using a bowl, then it wasn’t a bowl, it was a hat and they had to perform for the camera and sell this hat to the audience. It allowed me to focus on the difference between acting on stage and acting on film. On stage you have to be a bit bigger and a bit louder, but because the camera has the ability to pick up much more detail, when you’re acting on film, you can be a little quieter and make subtler acting choices. Up until this point, it was a type of acting that I really hadn’t been able to focus on with my kids, so it made for a really nice change, for both me and them!”
Several children who participated said they loved the unique format.
“I really enjoyed the past two weeks of theater camp,” Thomas Sluder said. “I was able to just let loose and have fun. My favorite part was the hysterical improv scenes.”
Abigail Rozell, who also joined the camp, said “it was fun and it allowed me to use my imagination. Plus, it was nice to see so many people together... it had been a while,”
Rivoire and Butterfield plan on hosting another set of Zoom classes for youth in the fall. Dates are to be determined.
Anyone interested in signing up their child to participate once dates are set may do so through Butterfield’s website at www.butterfieldstage.org or by calling 940-665-1284.
Butterfield Stage, a nonprofit organization, is at 201 S. Denton St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.