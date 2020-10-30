Although the presidential race is the main focus of Tuesday's Nov. 3 Election Day ballot, several local races are also on the ballot.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the May elections were pushed back to November. So if you happen to live in the Gainesville Hospital District, for instance, you might see that race on your ballot.
Gainesville Hospital District
Six people are vying for three seats on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors. In addition to incumbents Jimmy Mosman and Ken Arterbury, Brian Winters, Eugene Mills, Kari Hutcherson and G.D. “Wally” Cox are on the ballot.
Voters will be able to select up to three candidates, with the top three vote-getters winning seats on the board.
The Gainesville Hospital District represents about two-thirds of Cooke County and the majority of its population.
There are 24,229 registered voters in the GHD, Cooke County Voter Registrar Brandy Carr said.
Gainesville City Council
For the first time in 11 years, some Gainesville residents will have the chance to vote on a city council member.
Reagan Lynch and Michael Hill are vying for Keith Clegg’s Ward 3 seat on the city council. Clegg did not seek re-election.
There are 1,771 registered voters in Ward 3, which covers the northeast portion of the city.
Lindsay Independent School District
Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Lindsay Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Incumbents Ben Hawkins, Laurence Williams and Brian Manhart are challenging Pamela Grewing, Kelly E. Zwinggi, Bridget Anderle and Aaron Krebs.
There are 1,501 registered voters who reside in Lindsay ISD.
Pilot Point Independent School District
Renee Polk is seeking re-election for her Place 1 seat on the Pilot Point Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Amy McEvoy and Curtis E. Peacock are facing off for the Place 2 seat on the board. The seat is currently held by Eric Johnson, according to the district's website.
There are 1,372 registered voters in the county who reside in Pilot Point ISD.
Whitesboro Independent School District
Five candidates are seeking three seats on the Whitesboro Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Ann Hamilton and Caleigh Latta are challenging incumbents Joel Russel, Eddie Wood and Danny Sluder.
There are 725 registered voters from Cooke County who reside in Whitesboro ISD.
Slidell Independent School District
Alex Markel is challenging Keira Franklin for her Place 7 seat on the Slidell Independent School District's Board of Education.
There are 13 registered voters in Cooke County who reside within Slidell ISD, Carr said.
