Gainesville and North Central Texas College (NCTC) will break ground April 21 on the new Medal of Honor Host City Museum.
The 1 p.m. ceremony – part of Medal of Honor Week around the city – will be at the NCTC Gainesville campus (1525 W. California St.) in the main Welcome Center parking lot, next to the spot where the new, $5 million museum will be built later this year.
The new museum is being developed in partnership with the city, the college, Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation and the state.
“Through my travels throughout the country, the knowledge of our military and military history is kind of lacking,” said medal recipient Staff Sgt. Melvin Morris. “So, what Gainesville is doing is educating the public, and that secures the legacy.”
The Medal of Honor is the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force which can be bestowed upon an individual serving in the Armed Services of the United States. This honor is generally presented to the recipient by the President of the United States of America in the name of Congress.
The Medal of Honor (MOH) Host City Program was established in 2001 by the City
of Gainesville to provide residents with a more interactive connection with America’s
history, the military and the veteran community. The program has hosted and celebrated 56 of the 67 living Medal of Honor recipients through parades, ceremonies and dedications.
The event returns to its customary Spring slot this year after taking place in September in 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
