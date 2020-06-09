The man who police say abducted a 4-month-old girl has been booked into the Cooke County Jail.
Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, 30, was booked into the county jail Tuesday evening, June 9, on an assault charge, jail records show. His bond has not been set.
Earlier this evening, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said Jeremy Brown's daughter, Lyrik Brown, was found dead.
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for Lyrik Brown after she was reportedly abducted by her father Monday evening, June 8, according to law enforcement officials.
Around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, the Gainesville Police Department received information on the location of Jeremy Brown, according to a news release from GPD issued Tuesday evening.
Officers were immediately dispatched to the Red River at I-35. Upon arrival, Jeremy Brown was located in the river next to an overturned vehicle that was submerged, police said.
Jeremy Brown was removed from the river and medical personnel were on scene to assess him for any injuries. He was taken into custody on a warrant issued earlier in the day, according to the press release.
“The vehicle was removed from the river and an infant was located inside the vehicle in a car seat,” the release states.
Police said the family has been notified.
Gilbert said the cause of the baby's death is pending an autopsy.
The assault charge Brown faces stems from an altercation reported to police Monday when officers responded to the 700 block of North Howeth Street around for a disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to an 18-year-old Gainesville resident, Lyrik Brown's mother. She told police she was riding in a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with her boyfriend, identified as Jeremy Brown, and their daughter.
Police reported that she and Brown got into an argument that escalated to a physical altercation. The woman told police she was able to get out of the Volkswagen during the alleged attack.
“Brown had also gotten out of the vehicle and continued the assault,” a GPD press release states.
After the reported assault, police said Brown got back into the vehicle and left the scene with the infant inside.
Brown has a long criminal history dating back to 2009 which includes charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, firearm smuggling and aggravated assault, Cooke County records indicate.
The investigation into Lyrik Brown's death is underway, Gilbert said.
